Jason Smith says debt ceiling deal 'not perfect,' but has his support

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith said the debt ceiling agreement reached by White House and congressional negotiators over Memorial Day weekend is "not perfect", but represents "steps in the right direction".

Smith told Fox News anchor John Roberts on Tuesday, May 30, the deal "puts spending caps in place and puts in work requirements addressing the nation's labor shortage. Plus, it rescinds unobligated COVID dollars of almost $29 billion."

Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said the pact accomplishes an important GOP objective.

"The (Biden) administration was asking for a blank check debt limit increase. Even when Republicans controlled the White House, the House and the Senate, we didn't get any kind of progress like we did this," said Smith, who has represented 28 counties in Southern and Southeast Missouri since 2013.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus and other Republicans are voicing unhappiness with the deal because they wanted deeper spending cuts. Smith offered up a metaphor.

Jason Smith