All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 3, 2023

Jason Smith, Missouri's U.S. Senators, back Trump

Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and longtime supporter of Donald Trump, remains fully in the former president's corner as Trump faces his expected arraignment Tuesday, April 4, on still-unspecified charges...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 4 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 4 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.Alex Brandon ~ Associated Press, file

Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and longtime supporter of Donald Trump, remains fully in the former president's corner as Trump faces his expected arraignment Tuesday, April 4, on still-unspecified charges.

Joining Smith in unstinting support for Trump are Missouri's two U.S. Senators: Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt.

Trump, the nation's 45th president, was indicted Thursday, March 30, in a case widely believed to be related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels — although no details have been released about the exact nature of the indictment returned by a grand jury empaneled by New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg,

All three Missouri lawmakers have released statements on Twitter.

Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Josh Hawley
Josh Hawley
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Josh Hawley
Josh Hawley
Eric Schmitt
Eric Schmitt
Eric Schmitt
Eric Schmitt
  • "NYC DA Alvin Bragg's case has only been about one thing from the start — targeting President Donald Trump for political gain. Bragg's case is so questionable that any respected prosecutor would have long since walked away. The truth will be exposed in the days and months ahead," wrote Smith, 42, whose 8th District takes in 28 southern and southeastern Missouri counties.
  • "(The) indictment of Donald Trump isn't about the law. It's about power. Raw power. It's the Democrat Party telling the nation they will stop at nothing to control the outcome of the next presidential election. It is an assault on our democracy, pure and simple," noted Josh Hawley, 43, Missouri's senior senator.
  • "This is purely a partisan case against President Trump. (Billionaire businessman George) Soros and DA Bragg campaigned on prosecuting President Trump, while violent crime in NYC rages on & violent criminals walk free. This is a political prosecution in search of a crime & sets a dangerous precedent going forward," said the 47-year-old Schmitt, who took office in January after serving as Missouri's attorney general since 2018.

What's next

Trump is expected to surrender to the Manhattan district attorney with arraignment to follow, according to Trump attorneys Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina.

"President Trump has been indicted. He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court," Necheles and Tacopina said in a joint statement.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy