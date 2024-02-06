Jason Smith, Missouri's U.S. Senators, back Trump

Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and longtime supporter of Donald Trump, remains fully in the former president's corner as Trump faces his expected arraignment Tuesday, April 4, on still-unspecified charges.

Joining Smith in unstinting support for Trump are Missouri's two U.S. Senators: Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt.

Trump, the nation's 45th president, was indicted Thursday, March 30, in a case widely believed to be related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels — although no details have been released about the exact nature of the indictment returned by a grand jury empaneled by New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg,

All three Missouri lawmakers have released statements on Twitter.

Jason Smith

