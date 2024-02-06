Jason Smith laments Missouri woman's death in Israel

All sections
NewsOctober 14, 2023

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rep. Jason Smith appeared in May on Fox Business. In a statement, Smith decried what he termed "barbaric" actions of Hamas troops in last week's attack on Israel.
Rep. Jason Smith appeared in May on Fox Business. In a statement, Smith decried what he termed "barbaric" actions of Hamas troops in last week's attack on Israel.Southeast Missourian file

This story is updated.

Calling it "barbaric, pure and simple", Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith has condemned the deaths of at least 25 Americans in Israel this past week, including 50-year-old Deborah Matias, born in Boone County, Missouri.

Matias and her husband, Shlomi, died after Hamas troops broke into the family's safe room and fired on the couple and their 16-year-old son, Rotem.

According to CNN, the mother and father used their bodies to protect their teenage son from the gunfire.

The son was shot in the abdomen but survived the attack, reports said.

Deborah Matias, a Missouri native, died last week in Hamas' attack on Israel.
Deborah Matias, a Missouri native, died last week in Hamas' attack on Israel.Courtesy New York Post via Instagram
In a statement released by his office, Smith. 43, wrote: "The images coming from Israel are absolutely heartbreaking. Mothers killed protecting their children. Children murdered at a music festival. Men, women and children shot in cold blood in the streets. This is not the work of any legitimate political movement. This is a terror campaign. This is not the time for appeasement, for de-escalation or for Israel to stand down. Israel has every right to fully dismantle the Hamas infrastructure supporting those who believe it is acceptable to massacre innocent civilians."

Smith encouraged U.S. officials to support Israel.

"Here at home, we need out political leaders from both parties speaking out strongly in opposition to those who support Hamas' actions. Whether it's a rally in Times Square or a statement by student organizations at Harvard, these actions are anti-semitic and morally reprehensible. Hamas terrorism should serve as a wakeup call to the too many Americans who have grown complacent about supporting Israel, one of our best and most important allies. We share a bond that runs deeper than political ties and we must do all we can to support our friend in this time of need."

Smith, who was elected chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee in January, has represented 28 southern and southeast Missouri counties in Congress since 2013.

Advertisement
