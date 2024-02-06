Jason Smith laments 'fiscal insanity' as Biden prepares SOTU speech

Southeast Missourian GOP congressman Jason Smith, new chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, has a four-word message on the current debt ceiling crisis for President Joe Biden, as the latter is set to deliver his State of the Union speech Tuesday, Feb. 7.

"Republicans will not default," said Smith in an interview last week with Fox Business.

"Surely Joe Biden will want to get this fiscal insanity under control. Of his $10 trillion increase in new spending over the last two years where Democrats controlled the House and Senate, it has led to record inflation — the highest inflation in 40 years."

Smith, 42, who has represented Missouri's 8th District — comprised of 28 southern and southeastern Show Me State counties since 2013 — grounded his comments to the cable network on pocketbook issues.