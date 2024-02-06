Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District

Republican Rep. Jason Smith won reelection to the U.S. House seat representing Southeast Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Smith, an attorney, has represented the district since winning a special election in 2013.
Smith, who serves as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, garnered 76% of the vote, defeating Democrat Randi McCallian, who earned 22%.
Before his election to the House seat, he served four full terms in the Missouri House and held leadership positions in the chamber. Smith opposes abortion rights, is a strong supporter of expanding gun rights and opposed vaccine requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press declared Smith the winner at 9:21 p.m.
