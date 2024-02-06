Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District

Smith, who serves as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, garnered 76% of the vote, defeating Democrat Randi McCallian, who earned 22%.

Before his election to the House seat, he served four full terms in the Missouri House and held leadership positions in the chamber. Smith opposes abortion rights, is a strong supporter of expanding gun rights and opposed vaccine requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press declared Smith the winner at 9:21 p.m.