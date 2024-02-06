All sections
NewsNovember 6, 2024

Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District

Republican Rep. Jason Smith secures reelection in Missouri's 8th District with 76% of the vote, defeating Democrat Randi McCallian. Smith has held the seat since 2013 and chairs the House Ways and Means Committee.

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

Republican Rep. Jason Smith won reelection to the U.S. House seat representing Southeast Missouri on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Smith, an attorney, has represented the district since winning a special election in 2013.

Smith, who serves as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, garnered 76% of the vote, defeating Democrat Randi McCallian, who earned 22%.

Before his election to the House seat, he served four full terms in the Missouri House and held leadership positions in the chamber. Smith opposes abortion rights, is a strong supporter of expanding gun rights and opposed vaccine requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Associated Press declared Smith the winner at 9:21 p.m.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

