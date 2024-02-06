Jason Smith discusses Kevin McCarthy's ouster

"This decision is particularly abhorrent given the conservative victories that have been achieved this year under Speaker McCarthy, including the largest spending cut in the history of our nation alongside the biggest reforms to America's welfare system in two decades signed into law.

"Make no mistake: this needless and selfish action will stall and set back efforts to hold President Biden accountable for his involvement in his family's business dealings; to cut spending; or to deliver for working class Americans. In fact, today's actions actually empower those who want to increase spending and those who want to give a blank check to Ukraine.

"It is irrational that any House Republican would vote to push out Speaker McCarthy, who has done more than any Speaker of the House, Republican or Democrat, to give each and every (House) member a voice at the table. Speaker McCarthy has led the House in achieving critical victories on behalf of the American people by empowering committees to do the legislative and oversight work that is needed and by listening to all members about their concerns and priorities."

Smith, 43, became Ways and Means chairman Jan. 9 and has represented 28 southern and Southeast Missouri counties in the state's 8th House district since 2013.