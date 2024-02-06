Jason Smith cheered by Trump endorsement

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) has represented 30 southern and southeastern Missouri counties in Congress since 2013 and on the eve of Tuesday's primary, Smith received former President Donald Trump's backing to continue doing so.

Trump's office issued three congressional Show Me State endorsements Monday afternoon.

In addition to backing Smith, Trump also threw his support behind two other House GOP incumbents from Missouri: Blaine Luetkemeyer, 3rd District; and Sam Graves, 6th District.

"I was incredibly honored to earn President Trump's endorsement. I know how much he and his policies mean to working families across southern Missouri. We have worked together to lower taxes for working-class families, farmers, and small businesses and to enact America First trade deals that help working-class Americans. Missouri families want someone who will fight for his policies, and I'm honored they chose me to continue that fight," Smith said in a Wednesday statement to the Southeast Missourian.