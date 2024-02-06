All sections
NewsAugust 5, 2022

Jason Smith cheered by Trump endorsement

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) has represented 30 southern and southeastern Missouri counties in Congress since 2013 and on the eve of Tuesday's primary, Smith received former President Donald Trump's backing to continue doing so. Trump's office issued three congressional Show Me State endorsements Monday afternoon...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) listens to Lincoln Day mistress of ceremonies Faune Riggin Mar. 12 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft sits next to Smith on the dais. Former president Donald Trump, on the eve of Tuesday's primary, issued an endorsement of Smith in his bid for reelection to Congress.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) listens to Lincoln Day mistress of ceremonies Faune Riggin Mar. 12 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Missouri Secretary of State John R. "Jay" Ashcroft sits next to Smith on the dais. Former president Donald Trump, on the eve of Tuesday's primary, issued an endorsement of Smith in his bid for reelection to Congress.Southeast Missourian file

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8) has represented 30 southern and southeastern Missouri counties in Congress since 2013 and on the eve of Tuesday's primary, Smith received former President Donald Trump's backing to continue doing so.

Trump's office issued three congressional Show Me State endorsements Monday afternoon.

In addition to backing Smith, Trump also threw his support behind two other House GOP incumbents from Missouri: Blaine Luetkemeyer, 3rd District; and Sam Graves, 6th District.

"I was incredibly honored to earn President Trump's endorsement. I know how much he and his policies mean to working families across southern Missouri. We have worked together to lower taxes for working-class families, farmers, and small businesses and to enact America First trade deals that help working-class Americans. Missouri families want someone who will fight for his policies, and I'm honored they chose me to continue that fight," Smith said in a Wednesday statement to the Southeast Missourian.

Smith, 42, briefly considered entering the U.S. Senate race to succeed retiring incumbent Roy Blunt, ultimately deciding to seek reelection to the House.

The Salem, Missouri, Republican is seeking his sixth term in the nation's capital and currently serves on both the House Budget and Ways and Means committees.

Smith breezed to the GOP nomination in District 8 Tuesday.

In Cape Girardeau County, Smith took 82.6% of the vote against challenger Jacob Turner.

