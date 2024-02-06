Smith, 42, said buy-in to environmental protection is needed by all the nations of the world.

"A great place to look at are the big polluters in the world — in China and India. We've got to make sure it's a world-dominated effect in looking after clean air and water, but unfortunately we have too many bad actors in China," Smith said. "There are numerous Republican policies out there. For example, the Trillion Trees Initiative, which I was co-sponsor of, is pushing for a trillion new trees across the world. This mechanism alone would capture two-thirds of all man-made carbon emissions."

The Trillion Tree Act bill was introduced during the 117th Congress in 2021. Smith was among 105 co-sponsors but the measure was not enacted into law.

"There are realistic, reasonable approaches. Unfortunately, a lot of the folks on the other side have been trying to push the Green New Deal, which would cost us over $90 trillion. For Missourians, that means $141 million would be spent every day since Jesus Christ was born. That's what the cost would be and would eliminate farming as we know it. We can't have that in rural America," Smith said. "We have to find a balance and that's the obstacle we have. We also need to use all forms of energy — solar, wind and fossil fuels. We can't sustain without using everything."