All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 27, 2023

Jason Smith: 'Balance' needed when addressing environmental, economic concerns

Southeast Missouri Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said a "realistic, reasonable approach" to protecting the environment is needed, during remarks following a Monday, April 24, stop in Cape Girardeau. His comments came following the latest commemoration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, left, greets Midamerica Hotels' Dan Drury on Monday, April 24, at Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House in downtown Cape Girardeau. Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said there are "realistic" ways for Congress to respond to environmental concerns.
Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, left, greets Midamerica Hotels' Dan Drury on Monday, April 24, at Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House in downtown Cape Girardeau. Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said there are "realistic" ways for Congress to respond to environmental concerns.Jeff Long

Southeast Missouri Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said a "realistic, reasonable approach" to protecting the environment is needed, during remarks following a Monday, April 24, stop in Cape Girardeau.

His comments came following the latest commemoration of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

"Everyone cares about clean air and water; you've got to have them to survive. Republicans are the party of conservation going back to Teddy Roosevelt. Since Richard Nixon, who brought us the Environmental Protection Agency and landmark clean air and clean water legislation, (U.S.) emissions have decreased 74% and the economy has increased by nearly 300%. We have to find a balance that allows us to thrive in our economy but also protect the environment," said Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Smith, 42, said buy-in to environmental protection is needed by all the nations of the world.

"A great place to look at are the big polluters in the world — in China and India. We've got to make sure it's a world-dominated effect in looking after clean air and water, but unfortunately we have too many bad actors in China," Smith said. "There are numerous Republican policies out there. For example, the Trillion Trees Initiative, which I was co-sponsor of, is pushing for a trillion new trees across the world. This mechanism alone would capture two-thirds of all man-made carbon emissions."

The Trillion Tree Act bill was introduced during the 117th Congress in 2021. Smith was among 105 co-sponsors but the measure was not enacted into law.

"There are realistic, reasonable approaches. Unfortunately, a lot of the folks on the other side have been trying to push the Green New Deal, which would cost us over $90 trillion. For Missourians, that means $141 million would be spent every day since Jesus Christ was born. That's what the cost would be and would eliminate farming as we know it. We can't have that in rural America," Smith said. "We have to find a balance and that's the obstacle we have. We also need to use all forms of energy — solar, wind and fossil fuels. We can't sustain without using everything."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy