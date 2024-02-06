Jason Smith assails Jan. 6 Committee's 'distraction'

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith has little good to say about the Jan. 6 Committee, the bipartisan House panel that may be holding the last of its hearings tonight in Washington.

The committee was created by Congress on a near party-line vote in June 2021 to investigate circumstances around the attack on the U.S. Capitol and to recommend "changes in law, policy, procedures, rules or regulations to prevent future acts of violence.

One panel member, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, said the hearing, the eighth by the panel thus far, will "be a profound momemt of reckoning for America."

The committee has centered its focus on the involvement of former President Donald Trump in an action many of the panelists have termed an insurrection attempt.