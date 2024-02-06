All sections
NewsJune 10, 2023
Jason Smith and Mike Parson swiftly condemn Trump indictment
A federal indictment of former President Donald Trump brought rapid reaction Friday, June 9, from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. Trump was named in a 37-count, 49-page document released by the U.S. Department of Justice alleging violations of the Espionage Act in an ongoing classified documents probe...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Rep. Jason Smith
Rep. Jason Smith

A federal indictment of former President Donald Trump brought rapid reaction Friday, June 9, from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.

Trump was named in a 37-count, 49-page document released by the U.S. Department of Justice alleging violations of the Espionage Act in an ongoing classified documents probe.

"Our justice system depends on the fair application of the law no matter the individual. When the FBI and DOJ target President Trump while blatantly ignoring President Biden and others, a terrible precedent is set," said Parson via his official Twitter account.

Parson has been the Show Me State's governor since succeeding the resigned Eric Greitens on June 1, 2018.

"Once again, Washington Democrats have shown that their hypocrisy knows no bounds when it comes to their treatment of Donald Trump. It is absolutely outrageous that this administration is targeting a political opponent for the same supposed crime that multiple Democratic officials have committed, including the sitting President of the United States. Even more troubling is this allegation against President Trump comes the same week we've learned disturbing accusations about President Biden's possible involvement in a bribery scheme," said Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

Gov. Mike Parson
Gov. Mike Parson
Gov. Mike Parson
Gov. Mike Parson

Smith has represented 28 southern and southeast Missouri counties since 2013.

Local News
