Jason Smith and Mike Parson swiftly condemn Trump indictment

A federal indictment of former President Donald Trump brought rapid reaction Friday, June 9, from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith.

Trump was named in a 37-count, 49-page document released by the U.S. Department of Justice alleging violations of the Espionage Act in an ongoing classified documents probe.

"Our justice system depends on the fair application of the law no matter the individual. When the FBI and DOJ target President Trump while blatantly ignoring President Biden and others, a terrible precedent is set," said Parson via his official Twitter account.

Parson has been the Show Me State's governor since succeeding the resigned Eric Greitens on June 1, 2018.