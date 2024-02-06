Former Missouri lawmaker Jason Crowell was appointed Thursday to a one-year term on the Cape County MAGNET board of directors by the Cape Girardeau County Commission.
Crowell was previously named to an interim slot on MAGNET's board in October to serve until the end of 2021 to replace John Thompson, who left the board to become MAGNET's interim executive director.
MAGNET, an economic development group associated with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has a mission to retain, create and expand new jobs in the area.
Crowell, an attorney and an alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, served in the General Assembly from 2001 to 2013 -- four years in the Missouri House and eight years in the state Senate. He currently is employed by the Bank of Missouri.
Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, 1st District Commissioner Paul Koeper and 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst also made three reappointments to the 13-member county mental health board: Don Pugh, Linda Garner and Harry Kiefer.
The commission was advised there remains one board vacancy.
County residents support the board's work via the mental health tax, currently 7.73 cents per $100 real estate valuation. County Treasurer Roger Hudson reported $1,314,373.79 was collected for the mental health fund in 2021, with more than $1.1 million coming directly from the tax, plus accumulated interest, late payments from 2020 and additional sources.
