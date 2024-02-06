Former Missouri lawmaker Jason Crowell was appointed Thursday to a one-year term on the Cape County MAGNET board of directors by the Cape Girardeau County Commission.

Crowell was previously named to an interim slot on MAGNET's board in October to serve until the end of 2021 to replace John Thompson, who left the board to become MAGNET's interim executive director.

MAGNET, an economic development group associated with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has a mission to retain, create and expand new jobs in the area.

Crowell, an attorney and an alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, served in the General Assembly from 2001 to 2013 -- four years in the Missouri House and eight years in the state Senate. He currently is employed by the Bank of Missouri.