Jane Wernsman submitted her resignation as director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday, June 27, which was made effective Friday, June 30, ending a nearly 12-year tenure of accomplishment and progress that may in the short term be recalled mainly for the center's response to COVID-19.

PHC board members have hired epidemiologist Autumn Grim to succeed Wernsman in leading the agency, headquartered at 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.

"I am excited and humbled to be following in the footsteps of my mentor and predecessor," said Grim, who came to Cape Girardeau County PHC four years ago and who has spent 28 years working in public health.

"My long career in public health hopefully has prepared me for the challenges ahead and given me the fortitude to weather any storm that comes our way."

CGCPHC undertook a controversial decision July 10, 2020, to implement a face covering order for the county in response to coronavirus fears.

Autumn Grim

The mask mandate would be lifted nearly nine months later March 8, 2021.

In the interim, residents attended monthly meetings, which had to be moved to the largest Shawnee Center meeting space in order to accommodate crowds registering protest of the order.

Wernsman admitted the days of the 2020-21 mandate were among the toughest in her career.

"During the time of our COVID response, we had challenges as did many folks. I am most grateful for our board of directors and our county commissioners for the continued support they give to the health center," said Wernsman, who began her directorship in October 2012 following the long tenure of former director Charlotte Boyce Craig.