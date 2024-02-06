All sections
NewsJune 30, 2023

Jane Wernsman retires, Autumn Grim named to lead Cape Girardeau County Public Health

Jane Wernsman submitted her resignation as director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday, June 27, which was made effective Friday, June 30, ending a nearly 12-year tenure of accomplishment and progress that may in the short term be recalled mainly for the center's response to COVID-19...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Wernsman
WernsmanJane

Jane Wernsman submitted her resignation as director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday, June 27, which was made effective Friday, June 30, ending a nearly 12-year tenure of accomplishment and progress that may in the short term be recalled mainly for the center's response to COVID-19.

PHC board members have hired epidemiologist Autumn Grim to succeed Wernsman in leading the agency, headquartered at 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau.

"I am excited and humbled to be following in the footsteps of my mentor and predecessor," said Grim, who came to Cape Girardeau County PHC four years ago and who has spent 28 years working in public health.

"My long career in public health hopefully has prepared me for the challenges ahead and given me the fortitude to weather any storm that comes our way."

CGCPHC undertook a controversial decision July 10, 2020, to implement a face covering order for the county in response to coronavirus fears.

Autumn Grim
Autumn Grim
Autumn Grim
Autumn Grim

The mask mandate would be lifted nearly nine months later March 8, 2021.

In the interim, residents attended monthly meetings, which had to be moved to the largest Shawnee Center meeting space in order to accommodate crowds registering protest of the order.

Wernsman admitted the days of the 2020-21 mandate were among the toughest in her career.

"During the time of our COVID response, we had challenges as did many folks. I am most grateful for our board of directors and our county commissioners for the continued support they give to the health center," said Wernsman, who began her directorship in October 2012 following the long tenure of former director Charlotte Boyce Craig.

"We did our best to provide public health guidance with the information we had at the time through the whole pandemic process, and tried to balance that responsibility with the needs of all involved, including the community."

A group of demonstrators protests Cape Girardeau County's emergency face covering order July 13, 2020, outside the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 1121 Linden St.
A group of demonstrators protests Cape Girardeau County's emergency face covering order July 13, 2020, outside the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 1121 Linden St.
A group of demonstrators protests Cape Girardeau County's emergency face covering order July 13, 2020, outside the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 1121 Linden St.
A group of demonstrators protests Cape Girardeau County's emergency face covering order July 13, 2020, outside the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 1121 Linden St.Southeast Missourian file

Grim is mindful of the stressful COVID-19 period and told the Southeast Missourian more work needs to be done.

"A fair degree of healing still needs to occur coming out of the pandemic, and I'd like to be a catalyst for innovative strategies that promote that healing by listening to what our community partners and citizens consider our top health priorities, and implementing interventions that address those concerns," said Grim, who spent nearly two decades before coming to CGCPHC working for the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

Grim normally presents the communicable disease report at monthly meetings of the PHC board, including details on the number of cases of sexually transmitted disease, influenza and other health issues, including COVID-19.

John Freeze, PHC board chairman and retired dentist, lauded the departing Wernsman via an email message.

"Jane has a servant's heart and was completely dedicated to serving the citizens of Cape Girardeau County. She led the Public Health Center and the county through the difficult Covid 19 pandemic with her quiet but strong style of leadership. The Board is grateful for her service and wishes her a happy and very well deserved retirement," he said.

Wernsman said she is uncertain of the next chapter in her life.

"I have no immediate future plans, but have some projects on the back burner because public health is my first calling since my days as a student nurse at Murray State. I remain willing to support whatever efforts I can going forward," said Wernsman, who, with her retirement, completes 34 years with the county health center.

"The center is in the most capable hands with Autumn's leadership. She has been instrumental in helping the health center fulfill its 'prevent, promote and protect' mission."

