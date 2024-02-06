All sections
NewsFebruary 18, 2022

Jane Wernsman reappointed Cape County health officer

Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center since October 2012, was reappointed the county's health officer Thursday -- a decision met by applause by many of those in attendance at the Cape Girardeau County Commission's regular meeting...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jane Wernsman, seen in this Nov. 13, 2020, photo at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, was reappointed Thursday as the county's health officer. To Wernsman's immediate right is Maryann Reese, former president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System. At far right is Kenneth Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH.
Jane Wernsman, seen in this Nov. 13, 2020, photo at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, was reappointed Thursday as the county's health officer. To Wernsman's immediate right is Maryann Reese, former president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System. At far right is Kenneth Bateman, president and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH.

Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center since October 2012, was reappointed the county's health officer Thursday -- a decision met by applause by many of those in attendance at the Cape Girardeau County Commission's regular meeting.

In naming Wernsman, commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst followed Revised Statutes of Missouri article 205.100, which reads: "The county commission or commissions shall annually at their February meeting, appoint the director of the public health center as county health officer and such county health officer shall exercise all of the rights and perform all of the duties pertaining to that office as set forward under the health laws of the state and rules and regulations of the department of health and senior services."

Wernsman described her overall experience in leading the county's health agency during the last two years of the pandemic.

"COVID has affected us here at the health center like it has the majority of our county's citizens. We've been dealt a situation, and in public health, we rise to the moment. It's been challenging. I think that is the best way to answer," she said.

A fourth shot?

Earlier this month, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said there may be a need for a fourth COVID inoculation to battle COVID's omicron variant.

"There may be the need for yet again another boost that could be based on age as well as underlying conditions," said Fauci, an immunologist who previously served former President Donald Trump as part of his administration's COVID-19 response team.

In terms of an additional booster, Wernsman said during Thursday's "vaccinator call," the state health department deferred to advice received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"CDC is recommending some moderately and severely immunocompromised people get the three primary shots and possibly a fourth -- but there is really no guidance about a fourth shot," she said.

"I would encourage folks in that severely immunocompromised category to please consult with their primary care provider. That's probably going to be the best way to determine whether a fourth dose might be needed," Wernsman said.

Wernsman added there remains no national recommendation to guide county health departments on possible vaccinations for children 5 and younger.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

image
