Jane Wernsman reappointed Cape County health officer

Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center since October 2012, was reappointed the county's health officer Thursday -- a decision met by applause by many of those in attendance at the Cape Girardeau County Commission's regular meeting.

In naming Wernsman, commissioners Clint Tracy, Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst followed Revised Statutes of Missouri article 205.100, which reads: "The county commission or commissions shall annually at their February meeting, appoint the director of the public health center as county health officer and such county health officer shall exercise all of the rights and perform all of the duties pertaining to that office as set forward under the health laws of the state and rules and regulations of the department of health and senior services."

Wernsman described her overall experience in leading the county's health agency during the last two years of the pandemic.

"COVID has affected us here at the health center like it has the majority of our county's citizens. We've been dealt a situation, and in public health, we rise to the moment. It's been challenging. I think that is the best way to answer," she said.