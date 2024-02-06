Missouri's District 27 Sen. Jamie Burger recently introduced legislation that would require all public and charter schools in the state to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Senate Bill 594 would make each school district's board of education exhibit 11-by-14 inch — at minimum — displays in each classroom and school building with the text as the central focus in a "large, readable font." SB 594 is identical to SB 643, introduced by District 33 Sen. Brad Hudson, and similar to House Bill 34, introduced by Poplar Bluff Republican Hardy Billington, who represents District 152 in the House of Representatives.

The bill would allow school districts to purchase the display themselves, although not required, or have the signage or money to purchase them donated. However, it's not clear at present what the requirement entails if donations aren't secured and the district doesn't want to use its funds to purchase the displays, as Burger said the state would not be responsible for providing them.

No penalties are mentioned for schools that don't follow the legislation, although those will likely be added later. While there aren’t any provisions in place to enforce the law in the bill’s current state, Burger said he expects it would be enforced by "the general public wanting it to happen."

“When they ask for donated funds to buy Ten Commandments signs, or whatever it may be, I think people are going to be shocked at the amount of money that they will receive to purchase these. I don’t think there will ever be any need for the district to spend funds on this,” Burger said. "... How will it be enforced by the general public? When they donate the money and have to deal with the public and talk with the school board, that's how it will be enforced, by the people that live in the district.”

Burger introduced the bill because he said he believes the absence of prayer in schools has led to the rise of school shootings, although there is no evidence to back those claims. He believes displaying the Ten Commandments could help make Christian prayer a normal practice in schools and reduce the number of violent crimes committed in them.

"I think if we can return prayer to our schools, I think that helps everyone get back in," Burger said. "I think our forefathers thought that prayer should be in buildings. If you look at all the old buildings, there's the Ten Commandments, and there's all kinds of Bible and Scripture readings.”

Burger also said he hasn't been met with much opposition to the legislation, and he believes 95% of Missourians would support the practice.

"Some people are slightly opposed, but not really vocally opposed," Burger said. "... I talked to several people in the district and they seem to agree. I think we still have separation of church and state, but there's nothing wrong with the display of the Ten Commandments."