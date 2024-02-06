Jamie Burger tries again with monuments bill in Jefferson City

State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) doesn't like removing public monuments, even controversial ones, and wants to relieve local governments from the burden of having to make such decisions.
Burger's "Right to Remember" bill was pre-filed in the Missouri House on Dec. 15, and it will be on the docket for consideration when the General Assembly begins to meet again Jan. 5.
If the legislation sounds familiar, it's because it marks the second time Burger has introduced the bill since arriving in Jefferson City, representing Mississippi and Scott counties, earlier this year.
The previous bill did not make it out of committee.
In earlier reporting by the Southeast Missourian, Burger said his monument protection legislation was "not really" a response to the July 6, 2020, decision by Cape Girardeau City Council to "immediately remove and store" a 14-1/2 ton Confederate States of America monument from the city's Ivers Square.
The marker, made of Georgia silver gray marble, did not remain in municipal storage long.
In September 2020, the original donor — the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) -- asked the city to return the monument.
By a 7-0 vote, City Council concurred and the marker was taken out of the city bound for an undisclosed location designated by the UDC.
In 1931, the monument was placed on Morgan Oak Street near the old traffic bridge and was moved in 1995 to Ivers Square, next door to the new Cape Girardeau City Hall.
The controversy over the UDC memorial was first spawned by the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
"I think every monument is potentially offensive to somebody," Burger said Monday.
"I think we don't need to put pressure on local officials to make [a removal] decision and would rather have it made by the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's Registry."
Burger was a local official for 18 years — having served on the Scott County Commission and as its presiding commissioner for a dozen of those years.
Burger's bill additionally calls for anyone charged with defacement of a recognized memorial to face Class E felony charges.
Class E is the least severe of all felonies in Missouri law, calling for a period of incarceration not to exceed four years.
Burger said while the previous incarnation of his bill had no cosponsors, he believes that will change this time.
"I think some legislators will see what's happening across the United States, and I will politick among my peers to get some cosponsors and some traction."
Burger is running for the No. 4 leadership post, assistant majority floor leader, in the Missouri House.
The vote to select those leaders will happen immediately following the results of the November elections.
