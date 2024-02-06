Jamie Burger seeks to move up in Missouri House leadership

Burger told "This Week in Missouri Politics" that he is "all in" for running for the job currently held by Rep. Jon Patterson of Lee's Summit, Missouri.

"I don't think the Senate is a good fit for me, (but) I think I have a pathway to be majority floor leader in the House," Burger told the online Missouri Times newspaper.

In a follow-up interview with the Southeast Missourian, Burger said he thinks Patterson, who represents House District 30, may run for speaker of the House.

The job of a majority floor leader is to control the order of business of the House chamber.

The current session of the Missouri Legislature is due to adjourn Friday, May 12.