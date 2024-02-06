Jamie Burger formally announces run for House seat

BENTON, Mo. — A former Scott County presiding commissioner has officially announced his plans to file for candidacy in the race for Missouri’s 148th District state representative.

Jamie Burger, who served on the Scott County Commission for 18 years, previously noted his intentions to run for the seat late last year after losing his bid for another term as presiding commissioner.

Burger said even before he lost the election, he had been approached for years about running for state representative.

So when the door opened for Burger to seek the state representative office for the 148th District, which encompasses portions of Scott and Mississippi counties, he took it.

Burger officially announced Oct. 8 his plans to seek the office — a seat currently held by Rep. Holly Rehder, who is unable to run in 2020 because of term limits.