James Stapleton to leave Cape Girardeau with Codefi expansion

James Stapleton, who co-founded Cape Girardeau's Codefi coworking space and technology incubator in 2014 and is chairman of SE MO Redi economic development team, announced Monday, July 24, he is relocating to Springfield, Missouri, effective Monday, Aug. 14.

"As the demand for Codefi's programs and services continued growing in Southwest Missouri over the last couple of years, I have traveled back-and-forth from Springfield considerably. Strategically and practically, it made sense for me to relocate to build our team there," Stapleton told the Southeast Missourian.

Chris Carnell, Codefi's co-founder, will remain in Cape Girardeau, as will the rest of the Codefi team, Stapleton said.

"I remain committed to working with my business colleagues and community stakeholders in the Cape Girardeau area to continue implementation of the regional economic development plans we have created over the past couple of years," Stapleton said in a Codefi news release. "Excellent progress has been made and there is considerable momentum moving forward, so I want to add value to continue to contribute where I can."

Stapleton, a native of Lyons, Kansas, was a member of the Harrison College of Business faculty at Southeast Missouri State University from 2005 to 2014 before launching Codefi in November 2014.