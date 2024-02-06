All sections
NewsJuly 25, 2023

James Stapleton to leave Cape Girardeau with Codefi expansion

James Stapleton, who co-founded Cape Girardeau's Codefi coworking space and technology incubator in 2014 and is chairman of SE MO Redi economic development team, announced Monday, July 24, he is relocating to Springfield, Missouri, effective Monday, Aug. 14...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Codefi co-founder and SE MO Redi economic development chairman James Stapleton will be moving to Springfield, Missouri, as technology incubator company Codefi expands into Southwest Missouri.
Submitted

James Stapleton, who co-founded Cape Girardeau's Codefi coworking space and technology incubator in 2014 and is chairman of SE MO Redi economic development team, announced Monday, July 24, he is relocating to Springfield, Missouri, effective Monday, Aug. 14.

"As the demand for Codefi's programs and services continued growing in Southwest Missouri over the last couple of years, I have traveled back-and-forth from Springfield considerably. Strategically and practically, it made sense for me to relocate to build our team there," Stapleton told the Southeast Missourian.

Chris Carnell, Codefi's co-founder, will remain in Cape Girardeau, as will the rest of the Codefi team, Stapleton said.

"I remain committed to working with my business colleagues and community stakeholders in the Cape Girardeau area to continue implementation of the regional economic development plans we have created over the past couple of years," Stapleton said in a Codefi news release. "Excellent progress has been made and there is considerable momentum moving forward, so I want to add value to continue to contribute where I can."

Stapleton, a native of Lyons, Kansas, was a member of the Harrison College of Business faculty at Southeast Missouri State University from 2005 to 2014 before launching Codefi in November 2014.

Codefi, in its release, said many of the fastest growing careers and companies in Missouri are in the tech field, but in the more rural areas of the state, "resources and technical services to equip entrepreneurs and workers for these opportunities aren't available."

Stapleton told the Southeast Missourian he intends to fulfill his term through December as SE MO Redi chairman.

"After relocating to Springfield, I'll be in the Cape area regularly for Codefi and Southern Missouri Innovation Network projects," he said,

SE MO Redi rebranded from Cape Area Magnet last year.

Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs is chairman-elect of the organization's board of directors.

