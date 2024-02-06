James Kinder III to be honored sponsor at annual Eagle Scout ceremony

Area Boy Scouts will honor some of their own Saturday.

The 60th annual Eagle Scout ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Auditorium will honor Scouts who earned their Eagle rank in 2021. James Kinder III will give the keynote address, sing the national anthem and present each Scout with their medal.

Forty-four Scouts within the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association's five-district area will be honored, and the ceremony will be the first time a female has received the rank as well. To earn the rank of Eagle, Scouts must earn 21 merits before their 18th birthday along with providing a project that benefits the community and go through an interview process. Only about 6% of Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle.

Tony Smee, president of the association, explained what type of projects the Scouts can perform.

"It has to benefit the community as a whole. It can benefit their church or something, but they have to plan that project, have it preapproved by a district advancement committee and planned out. They have to recruit volunteer or paid manpower to have that project carried out and then have to assemble a report of the project and have it reviewed by a board of review," Smee said. "That's very significant because when you put a 15-, 16-, 17-year-old Scout in charge of a project, it provides a pretty significant practical leadership experience for them that carries into their school life."