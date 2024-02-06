All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 28, 2019

Jailers disciplined after inmate fakes identity to escape

LEBANON, Mo. -- Several Missouri jail employees have been disciplined after an armed robbery suspect escaped by posing as another inmate and then was recaptured after crashing a stolen car while fleeing. KYTV reported Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said staff was to blame for failing to confirm Steven Joe Mitchell's identify before releasing him. ...

Associated Press

LEBANON, Mo. -- Several Missouri jail employees have been disciplined after an armed robbery suspect escaped by posing as another inmate and then was recaptured after crashing a stolen car while fleeing.

KYTV reported Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said staff was to blame for failing to confirm Steven Joe Mitchell's identify before releasing him. Millsap said no one was fired, but some employees were suspended without pay or reprimanded in writing. Release procedures also are being strengthened.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mitchell now faces additional charges. And Millsap said although the investigation into whether Mitchell had help is ongoing, he anticipates other inmates will face more charges as well.

He said the original story about Mitchell taking paperwork from an inmate who fell asleep while waiting to be released doesn't appear to be true.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy