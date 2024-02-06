Jailers disciplined after inmate fakes identity to escape

LEBANON, Mo. -- Several Missouri jail employees have been disciplined after an armed robbery suspect escaped by posing as another inmate and then was recaptured after crashing a stolen car while fleeing.

KYTV reported Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said staff was to blame for failing to confirm Steven Joe Mitchell's identify before releasing him. Millsap said no one was fired, but some employees were suspended without pay or reprimanded in writing. Release procedures also are being strengthened.