Jackson's West Mary Street Bridge reopens to traffic

Jackson's $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks project was formally completed Wednesday, May 17. First across the new span from City Park, left to right, are Anna Bergmark, city engineer; Katy Liley, Ward 3 alderwoman and chairwoman of the Board of Aldermen's Street, Sewer and Cemetery Committee; and Mayor Dwain Hahs. The city tapped its road and bridge fund to pay for the project. West Mary Street is a "collector" street, defined as a low-to-moderate capacity roadway providing access to residential properties while moving traffic from local streets to arterial thoroughfares. Jeff Long