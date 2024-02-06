With an election a little more than two weeks away, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs Friday went to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce to urge a "yes" vote Aug. 2 on a $10.1 million no-tax-increase bond referendum aimed at upgrading the city's 33-year-old wastewater treatment plant and creating more sewerage capacity for one of the faster-growing municipalities in the state.

Hahs said if the plebiscite wins voter approval, Jackson, which the U.S. Census Bureau reported grew in population 12.5% between 2010 and 2020, will have enough wastewater capacity to handle continued growth for another decade.

"We expect to grow again over the next 10 years the way we did over the previous 10, so we're going to need the additional capacity," said Hahs, mayor since 2015.

"If voters OK this, (Jackson) won't have to build another wastewater plant, which would be very expensive."

Hahs stressed there would be no tax increase if the measure passes muster with voters but user fees would go up 10%, one time only, in 2023.