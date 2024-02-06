Jackson's walk program 'rocks' on

The inaugural Walk Jackson program has been declared a success by Jackson public works director Kent Peetz, although he wonders why so few of the special rocks he hid throughout the town have been turned in for prizes.

The program, which kicked off in May as part of Public Works Week, was intended to enlist the help of Jackson residents to identify various public works issues while at the same time encouraging them to get out and walk in their neighborhoods.

“We had some calls and emails from folks who found some things while they were walking,” Peetz said, “but what I need help with now is getting the word out about the rocks.”

Dozens of special rocks, each about the size of an egg, were “hidden in plain sight” along city streets and walking paths, under park benches and in other public areas. Each was painted red, numbered and labeled “Walk Jackson.” People who found them could bring them to the Jackson Public Works Department and exchange them for prizes such as water bottles and passes to the Jackson Civic Center Swimming Pool.