Jackson's UJRO scuttles open house

Citing a lack of inventory, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has canceled its planned Thursday, May 4, "vacant spaces" open house.
"While we are disappointed to have to cancel the event, we feel it's the best decision given the current availability of vacant properties in uptown Jackson," said UJRO executive director Janna Clifton.
"We encourage anyone interested in leasing space in this vibrant area to contact us and we'll be happy to help you. While properties are quite limited, there is a move-in ready boutique spot on West Main Street, large basement storage available on High Street and some small office spaces off of West Main Street."
Jackson grew by 12.5% between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Clifton has headed UJRO since January 2021.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.