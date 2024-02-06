All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 15, 2021

Jackson's tornado safe room at Civic Center

In the aftermath of Friday's deadly twisters that struck the Missouri Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee, Jackson city officials are reminding residents of the tornado safe room located inside the Jackson Civic Center at 381 E. Deerwood Drive. The safe room, built in 2015 and opened in 2016, can hold a maximum of 1,190 people, according to information recently placed on the city's website...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive, also serves as a community safe room in the event of severe weather.
The Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive, also serves as a community safe room in the event of severe weather.Southeast Missourian file

In the aftermath of Friday's deadly twisters that struck the Missouri Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee, Jackson city officials are reminding residents of the tornado safe room located inside the Jackson Civic Center at 381 E. Deerwood Drive.

The safe room, built in 2015 and opened in 2016, can hold a maximum of 1,190 people, according to information recently placed on the city's website.

"We had 16 individuals use the room Friday," said Jason Lipe, Civic Center manager, adding the safe room is also the center's nearly 10,000-square-foot gymnasium.

The safe room can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour -- which is within the range of speeds for an EF5 tornado, according to city officials.

The room, constructed in compliance with Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines, is reinforced with concrete and steel doors to protect against debris projectiles -- and "is intended to provide protection during a short-term extreme wind event such as a tornado."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

No pets are permitted in the safe room although service animals will be allowed.

Additionally, drugs, with the exception of properly prescribed medication, are prohibited -- as are alcohol and weapons.

The City of Jackson said four events can trigger the opening of the Civic Center safe room.

  • by request of the National Weather Service.
  • by request of Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management.
  • after Cape Girardeau County has been placed in a tornado watch status and severe weather is imminent.
  • after a trained weather spotter in an adjoining county has located a funnel or wall cloud and movement is seen toward the Jackson area.

More information on the tornado safe room is available by calling the Jackson Civic Center at (573) 204-8848.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy