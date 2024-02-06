Jackson's second police chief, Robert Clifton, dies at 90

Robert “Red” Clifton, who served 16 years as Jackson’s chief of police, will be remembered for helping transition the town’s police department from a small, poorly-equipped group of officers into a modern, well-trained law enforcement agency.

Clifton died Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. He was 90 years old.

Appointed to head the department in August 1974, Clifton served as chief until his retirement at the end of 1990, capping a 33-year law enforcement career.

He was only the second person to carry the title “Jackson chief of police.” Prior to David Gellatly’s three-year tenure as chief from 1971 until Clifton’s appointment, the head of the department was known as the “city marshal.”

“Red had just retired right before I came, but I knew him, I knew him well,” James Humphreys, Jackson’s current police chief, said. “He would pop in and out all the time and he’s going to be missed tremendously.”

Clifton, Humphreys said, mentored many of the department’s young officers.

“He also mentored me,” he said, “and was on the hiring board when I was going through the process of applying to be chief.”

Humphreys said he and Clifton “had long talks together, arguments together and we cried together” over the years.

“I remember to this day, right before I was named chief, he said, ‘Promise me one thing — promise you’ll be chief longer than I was,’” Humphries said. “It will be 17 years for me in May.”

No other men have served as Jackson’s chief of police longer than Clifton and Humphreys.

“I always hoped I made him proud,” Humphreys said, “and I think I did.”