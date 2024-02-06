Jackson's Oktoberfest to return next month

Oktoberfest is returning this year to Jackson, bringing a biergarten, German-style food, local vendors and live music back to High Street this Oct. 1 and 2 after taking a hiatus last year because of the pandemic.

Funded and operated by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, the first night of festivities will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1, and then 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 2. Each day is free to attend.

The event is a celebration of German heritage — many residents of Jackson and Southeast Missouri can trace their heritage back to the early German settlers of the region.