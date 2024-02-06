All sections
NewsSeptember 20, 2021

Jackson's Oktoberfest to return next month

Oktoberfest is returning this year to Jackson, bringing a biergarten, German-style food, local vendors and live music back to High Street this Oct. 1 and 2 after taking a hiatus last year because of the pandemic. Funded and operated by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, the first night of festivities will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1, and then 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 2. Each day is free to attend...

Sarah Yenesel
Adelaide Sanders and her grandfather, Bill Sneathen, meet Moose on Oct. 8, 2016, at the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest in Jackson.
Adelaide Sanders and her grandfather, Bill Sneathen, meet Moose on Oct. 8, 2016, at the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest in Jackson.

Oktoberfest is returning this year to Jackson, bringing a biergarten, German-style food, local vendors and live music back to High Street this Oct. 1 and 2 after taking a hiatus last year because of the pandemic.

Funded and operated by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, the first night of festivities will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 1, and then 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 2. Each day is free to attend.

The event is a celebration of German heritage — many residents of Jackson and Southeast Missouri can trace their heritage back to the early German settlers of the region.

According to the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest Facebook page, one of the most beloved events, the Pet Parade, will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 2, with registration at 10 a.m. Prizes will be awarded in the categories of Champion Oktoberfest, Reserve Oktoberfest, Best Group or Duo, Cutest, Scariest and Funniest.

The sounds of authentic Oktoberfest music will be performed from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 2 on the Realty Executives Edge Stage by 15-member band Die Fluss Katzen.

And it wouldn't be a Jackson Oktoberfest without the corn hole tournament. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 on the back lawn of the historic courthouse. There will be cash prizes. A 40-team limit will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/UptownJacksonOktoberfest.

