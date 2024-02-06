Jackson's Oktoberfest is coming

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization announced Thursday the annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest celebration — featuring food, seasonal craft beers and shopping — will be held the first weekend of October: from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 8.
Oct. 7, entertainment will be by Fault Line Band.
Die Fluss Katzen, a German band, will perform Oct. 8, as will Jackson's own Doug Rees. Oct. 8's headline act at the event is Old Cape Road.
A costumed pet parade will be held Oct. 9 in the morning with other planned activities, including a cornhole tournament, pumpkin painting and a German cuisine competition.
Vendors of foods, autumn produce, or hand-made crafts may contact Uptown Jackson at uptownjacksonmo@gmail.com or (573) 200-6542 for more information.
