NewsSeptember 9, 2022

Jackson's Oktoberfest is coming

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization announced Thursday the annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest celebration — featuring food, seasonal craft beers and shopping — will be held the first weekend of October: from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 8...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Adelaide Sanders and her grandfather, Bill Sneathen, attend Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest on Oct. 8, 2016, in Jackson. This year's celebration will be held Oct. 7 and 8.
Adelaide Sanders and her grandfather, Bill Sneathen, attend Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest on Oct. 8, 2016, in Jackson. This year's celebration will be held Oct. 7 and 8.Southeast Missourian file

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization announced Thursday the annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest celebration — featuring food, seasonal craft beers and shopping — will be held the first weekend of October: from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 7 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 8.

Oct. 7, entertainment will be by Fault Line Band.

Die Fluss Katzen, a German band, will perform Oct. 8, as will Jackson's own Doug Rees. Oct. 8's headline act at the event is Old Cape Road.

A costumed pet parade will be held Oct. 9 in the morning with other planned activities, including a cornhole tournament, pumpkin painting and a German cuisine competition.

Vendors of foods, autumn produce, or hand-made crafts may contact Uptown Jackson at uptownjacksonmo@gmail.com or (573) 200-6542 for more information.

