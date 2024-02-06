All sections
NewsSeptember 27, 2018

Jackson's Oktoberfest expands to two days this year

Uptown Jackson is brewing up a two-day, family friendly Oktoberfest event Oct. 5 and 6, offering authentic German cuisine, craft beer from local vendors and live music on the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn. Oktoberfest committee member Janet Sanders said Uptown Jackson Revitalization is the beer vendor for the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the organization...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Adelaide Sanders takes a drink of lemonade with her grandparents, Bill and Judy Sneathen, at the 2017 Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest.
Adelaide Sanders takes a drink of lemonade with her grandparents, Bill and Judy Sneathen, at the 2017 Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest.Southeast Missourian file

Uptown Jackson is brewing up a two-day, family friendly Oktoberfest event Oct. 5 and 6, offering authentic German cuisine, craft beer from local vendors and live music on the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn.

Oktoberfest committee member Janet Sanders said Uptown Jackson Revitalization is the beer vendor for the event, which serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

Friday, Oct. 5, Uptown Jackson is hosting a "pre-party," which will encompass the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse Square, lawn, and High Street in Jackson.

"It'll be a smaller beer garden," event chairman Tyler Wolfsberger said. "We'll have live music on the north stage and one of our bars will be open, and we'll have a few food vendors."

Wolfsberger said Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., the event's largest sponsor, will host the pre-party.

It will test the waters, according to Wolfsberger, since Jackson's Oktoberfest has only been a one-day event in the past.

"It's a big step for us," he said.

The Uptown Jackson street closure will be in effect after 5 p.m. Oct. 5, he said, giving vendors ample time to get set up for Saturday.

At least 10 food vendors are part of the two-day event, Wolfsberger said, and new ones are being accepted up to the day of the event.

"We always have those folks who are waiting until the last minute, watching the weather, with it being a rain or shine event," he said.

Sanders said there also will be a mixture of food trucks Oct. 6, along with vendors offering sno-cones, kettle corn and cupcakes.

"As far as the entree vendors, we require them to have at least one entree item that is German-themed, so you'll see a variety of things," she said.

The event Oct. 5 will be a smaller event, Sanders said, with more limited food and beer service, and craft vendors will only be available on-site Oct. 6.

She said a lot of the vendors have returned and this year there will be "a few new ones."

Live entertainment for the event includes Head 1st on Oct. 5 and Gemutlichkeit German Band, Jefferson Fox and Bittersweet Fusion Band on Oct. 6.

Other activities will include the annual pet parade, children's activities, inflatables, and crafts in the History Center, along with two recent newcomers: a cornhole tournament and Sam Adams Stein Hoisting.

And if people plan on buying beer, don't forget to bring your ID, she said.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Pre-Party | Oct. 5

UCBC Stage (Courthouse Lawn)

  • 6 p.m. -- Evening toast (UCBC Stage)
  • 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- Head 1st
  • Samplings offered from beer distributors

Main Event

Oct. 6

UCBC Stage (Courthouse Lawn)

  • 11 a.m. -- Opening Ceremonies
  • 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. -- Gemutlichkeit German Band
  • 5 to 6 p.m. -- Stein Hoisting Championship

Kohlfeld Stage (at the South end of High St)

  • 3 to 5 p.m. -- Jefferson Fox
  • 6 to 10 p.m. -- Bittersweet Fusion Band

Activities

  • Cornhole Tournament -- noon to 6 p.m. on the north side of the Courthouse lawn
  • Sam Adams Stein Hoisting -- registration begins at noon in the gazebo located on the southwest quadrant of the courthouse lawn.
  • Pet Parade -- 2 p.m. starting from the Mississippi Mutts/Canine Clipz booth (on the southeast quadrant of the courthouse lawn).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

