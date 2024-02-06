Jackson's Noah Sparks finalist for National Merit Scholarship

The Jackson School District announced Wednesday senior Noah Sparks has been named a finalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program, one of two finalists from Southeast Missouri.

The district posted to the Jackson High School Facebook page about the announcement and said, "This is a great achievement for Noah and we are proud of his accomplishments!"

Sparks is one of approximately 15,000 finalists in the 66th annual program, including another local senior, Claire Southard of Cape Girardeau, who attends Notre Dame Regional High School, which was announced earlier this week.

All finalists, including Sparks and Southard, have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million in total that will be offered next spring.