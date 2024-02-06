Jackson's Main Street to be closed Monday

Jackson’s West Main Street will be partially closed for construction Monday.

Weather permitting, West Main Street between Daisy Avenue and Union Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as crews install new water mains, city engineer Erica Bogenpohl said in a news release.

The work is part of Jackson’s Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project being performed by Robertson Inc. and Persons & Son Inc. out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The work area and detour route will have signs posted, Bogenpohl said. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Morgan Street, along West Washington Street and down North Oklahoma Street to return to West Main Street.