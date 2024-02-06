All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 29, 2017

Jackson's Main Street to be closed Monday

Jackson’s West Main Street will be partially closed for construction Monday. Weather permitting, West Main Street between Daisy Avenue and Union Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as crews install new water mains, city engineer Erica Bogenpohl said in a news release...

Southeast Missourian

Jackson’s West Main Street will be partially closed for construction Monday.

Weather permitting, West Main Street between Daisy Avenue and Union Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday as crews install new water mains, city engineer Erica Bogenpohl said in a news release.

The work is part of Jackson’s Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project being performed by Robertson Inc. and Persons & Son Inc. out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The work area and detour route will have signs posted, Bogenpohl said. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Morgan Street, along West Washington Street and down North Oklahoma Street to return to West Main Street.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Properties between Daisy Avenue and Union Avenue can be accessed via North Union Avenue, Bogenpohl said.

Normal traffic routes should reopen by 5 p.m. Monday.

Pertinent address:

West Main Street and Daisy Avenue, Jackson, Mo.

West Main Street and Union Avenue, Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy