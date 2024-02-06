All sections
NewsJune 23, 2017

Jackson's July 4 trash collection rescheduled

Jackson’s trash collection will not operate Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Instead, Tuesday’s normal garbage collection will run Wednesday, July 5. Wednesday’s route is unchanged. Jackson’s Recycling Center also will be closed July 4...

Southeast Missourian

Jackson’s trash collection will not operate Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Instead, Tuesday’s normal garbage collection will run Wednesday, July 5. Wednesday’s route is unchanged.

Jackson’s Recycling Center also will be closed July 4.

For more information, contact the sanitation department at (573) 243-2333 or the public-works department at (573) 243-2300.

