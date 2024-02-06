Jackson's Christmas parade details announced

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Uptown Jackson, in a news release, said the parade's theme is "A Toyland Christmas", and will step off at Southern Bank on Main Street at Farmington Road and end at the frozen food lockers on High Street near City Cemetery.
The number of parade participants, the not-for-profit organization announced, will be capped at 100 entries.
Prizes will be given in three categories: Grand Marshal Award, Mayor's Choice Award and Uptown Choice Award.
Entry forms are available on the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization website at www.uptownjackson.org and its Facebook page.
Participants are encouraged to use lights and chicken wire to bring the parade theme to life.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.