NewsNovember 1, 2022

Jackson's Christmas parade details announced

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. Uptown Jackson, in a news release, said the parade's theme is "A Toyland Christmas", and will step off at Southern Bank on Main Street at Farmington Road and end at the frozen food lockers on High Street near City Cemetery...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Baton twirlers handle their batons Dec. 3, 2016, during Storybook Christmas Parade in uptown Jackson. This year's parade will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Baton twirlers handle their batons Dec. 3, 2016, during Storybook Christmas Parade in uptown Jackson. This year's parade will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.Southeast Missourian file

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Uptown Jackson, in a news release, said the parade's theme is "A Toyland Christmas", and will step off at Southern Bank on Main Street at Farmington Road and end at the frozen food lockers on High Street near City Cemetery.

The number of parade participants, the not-for-profit organization announced, will be capped at 100 entries.

Prizes will be given in three categories: Grand Marshal Award, Mayor's Choice Award and Uptown Choice Award.

  • Grand Marshal Award goes to the float adhering most closely to the parade theme.
  • Mayor's Choice Award will focus on the best use of lights.
  • Uptown Choice Award will go to the most original float.

Entry forms are available on the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization website at www.uptownjackson.org and its Facebook page.

Participants are encouraged to use lights and chicken wire to bring the parade theme to life.

Story Tags
Local News
