Jackson's Christmas parade details announced

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage the annual Christmas parade beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.

Uptown Jackson, in a news release, said the parade's theme is "A Toyland Christmas", and will step off at Southern Bank on Main Street at Farmington Road and end at the frozen food lockers on High Street near City Cemetery.

The number of parade participants, the not-for-profit organization announced, will be capped at 100 entries.