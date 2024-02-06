"(Joe) was probably the hardest working of all the Tribal Council members. He was just tireless; if he saw something that needed to be done, he just took care of it, and we'll miss having Joe there to oversee things," said Dan Stover, a 1970 JHS graduate and Indians public address announcer for football and basketball. "Joe was larger than life, and he didn't care if you were a pauper or the mayor, he'd be there for you if needed."

Nancy Collier, owner of Jackson's Sign Art Studio and 1973 JHS graduate, employed Thompson for the last 18 years.

"I really got to know Joe when his dad wanted to take painting classes from me years ago," said Collier, noting that as the father's health began to fail and he needed oxygen to get around, Joe would accompany his dad to class.

"I found out Joe had an interest in color, and he did car hauling, and he knew about pinstriping. I realized Joe had a real talent for visualization, and Sign Art needed someone to build signs. When Joe's knees started bothering him, it was harder for him to get in and out of big rigs. He started with me part-time and as his knees worsened, Joe came to work on a full-time basis. He was extremely talented. Joe knew about electricity and welding."

Collier said as they negotiated his working arrangements, Joe had one stipulation that was a high school football-related dealbreaker.

"During football season, he wanted to be off on Friday afternoons, so we honored that request. Honestly, I don't see how the man did everything he did in addition to car hauling, his lawn mowing and his Thompson Family Rentals family business. He was amazing. You always have plan 'A', 'B' and 'C', but Joe always had a 'D' and 'E' plan, ready, too. He could always figure out how to make things work."

Thompson is survived by his wife of 41 years, Robin; a son and grandson; and four siblings.