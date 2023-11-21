All sections
November 21, 2023

Jackson's annual Flip the Switch tradition coming this Saturday

Jackson's traditional start to Christmas season, the Flip the Switch event, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov.25, in Jackson City Park near Pavilion No. 1. Flip the Switch has been a Jackson tradition since 2015, kicking off Jackson's Holiday Extravaganza with displays created in the park...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Jackson's traditional start to Christmas season, the Flip the Switch event, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov.25, in Jackson City Park near Pavilion No. 1.

Flip the Switch has been a Jackson tradition since 2015, kicking off Jackson's Holiday Extravaganza with displays created in the park.

This year the event will include family fun activities as the Jackson Community Outreach board "flips the switch", turning on this year's holiday light displays.

Activities include a petting zoo, games, crafts, letters to Santa and face painting, and holiday music will occur near the pavilion at 4 p.m. according to the Facebook event page. The lighting ceremony begins at 5:15 p.m. near pavilion No. 1, and around 5:45 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive, giving the kids a chance to visit with them.

All the activities at the event are free outside the purchase of food at food trucks.

All of Parkview Street will be blocked off for the festivities, so allow plenty of time to park your vehicle.

Local News
