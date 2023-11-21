Jackson's annual Flip the Switch tradition coming this Saturday

Jackson's traditional start to Christmas season, the Flip the Switch event, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov.25, in Jackson City Park near Pavilion No. 1.

Flip the Switch has been a Jackson tradition since 2015, kicking off Jackson's Holiday Extravaganza with displays created in the park.

This year the event will include family fun activities as the Jackson Community Outreach board "flips the switch", turning on this year's holiday light displays.