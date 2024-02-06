Jackson's annual e-cycle event June 5

The City of Jackson announced Thursday its annual e-cycle event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5 at the Sanitation Department.

This special recycling effort is an opportunity for citizens and businesses to dispose of obsolete or unusable electronic items, small and large appliances and other metal objects.

At the e-cycle event, items accepted include discarded computers, DVD players, cell phones, digital cameras, TVs, gaming systems, all appliances, grills, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, curling irons, rechargeable batteries and all those other worn out electronic items.

Items not accepted include AAA, AA, C, or D type batteries, tires, radioactive materials, items containing mercury and any other hazardous waste items.