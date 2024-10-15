Jackson's annual Clean-up/Fix-up Week scheduled

Beginning Monday, Jackson solid-waste customers can participate in Clean-up/Fix-up Week.

Residents are asked to place qualifying refuse on the curb by 8 a.m. on their regularly scheduled trash collection day. There is no charge to Jackson’s residential customers, but a fine of up to $500 will be charged to anyone dumping illegally.

All items curbside will be disposed of, including trash cans and boxes. All trash must be bagged, tied or bundled.