Jackson woman training to provide remote doula services

Jackson resident Breanna Anderson has found her life's purpose: helping others, especially other moms.

Anderson is training to become a certified doula, through an organization, New Beginnings.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, a doula is "a professional trained in childbirth who provides emotional, physical and educational support to a mother who is expecting, is experiencing labor or who has recently given birth."

The sense of purpose Anderson said she has found is rooted in her journey to motherhood. She gave birth to 20-month-old Ava Neal in August 2018.

"Some mothers may argue that a woman's purpose is so much more, and I agree, but a mother just feels like what I was meant to be," she said.

Jackson resident Breanna Anderson's doula training materials are seen in this undated photo. Anderson is using an organization, New Beginnings, to become a certified doula and offer her services virtually and in person. Submitted by Breanna Anderson

So from the moment she found out what a doula was, Anderson was in.

"I didn't have a doula alongside my birthing journey, but I so badly wish that I did," the 23-year-old said. "So, because I missed out on the opportunity of having a doula by my side along my journey, I want to make sure women know they have this option."

And mothers need help, Anderson said, though she noted, "it comes with a great amount of stubbornness for any of us to admit it."