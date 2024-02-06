Jackson woman training to provide remote doula services

Jackson resident Breanna Anderson has found her life's purpose: helping others, especially other moms.
Anderson is training to become a certified doula, through an organization, New Beginnings.
According to the American Pregnancy Association, a doula is "a professional trained in childbirth who provides emotional, physical and educational support to a mother who is expecting, is experiencing labor or who has recently given birth."
The sense of purpose Anderson said she has found is rooted in her journey to motherhood. She gave birth to 20-month-old Ava Neal in August 2018.
"Some mothers may argue that a woman's purpose is so much more, and I agree, but a mother just feels like what I was meant to be," she said.
So from the moment she found out what a doula was, Anderson was in.
"I didn't have a doula alongside my birthing journey, but I so badly wish that I did," the 23-year-old said. "So, because I missed out on the opportunity of having a doula by my side along my journey, I want to make sure women know they have this option."
And mothers need help, Anderson said, though she noted, "it comes with a great amount of stubbornness for any of us to admit it."
Anderson's training is self-paced but said it typically takes up to 12 months to complete doula certification.
"The course includes hands-on experience, including attending two births, textbook readings and assignments to turn in," she said. "You are assigned a coach, who you are able to come to with your questions and concerns."
But the process of helping expecting mothers looks a little bit different right now, due to COVID-19.
Like all other doulas in training, Anderson is learning how to offer her services remotely. She hasn't helped with a remote birth yet but said she has become familiar with the process through discussions in training groups.
"For the most part, doulas will set up three prenatal sessions where the birthing mother, and doula can come up with a birth plan, become familiar with each other and discuss anything else important to the mother and father," Anderson explained. "The mother can text [or] call the hired doula at any time with any questions or concerns."
Doulas, she said, will likely be "on-call" once a mother is at 38 weeks of gestation. At that point, she said, the doula will be available at all times by phone call, text or video chat, until the mother has delivered the baby. Mothers also receive virtual postpartum support for a set period after delivery, and Anderson said doulas can answer questions about recovery, newborn care or breastfeeding.
"Remote doula support, though not ideal, can still provide significant benefits to the birthing mother and family," the New Beginnings website states. "Any birth support will improve confidence and successful outcomes for all involved."
As a doula, Anderson hopes to empower women.
"I hope to bring women and birthing mothers together, because ladies, we need each other," she said. "I chose to become a doula because there have been many times in my life where I've felt disempowered, but then I became a mom and realized all that I was capable of. ... I want to be the familiar face who provides love and support and ensure that I do my best to keep my clients' birth intentions at the forefront of every situation and scenario."
