November 10, 2021

Jackson woman sentenced to prison on drug charge

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Terra Elizabeth Fowlkes, 33, of Jackson to 60 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Fowlkes pleaded guilty July 1 and admitted that Dec. 23 police executed a search warrant on her residence in Jackson and recovered almost 3 ounces of methamphetamine, which she admitted she was going to sell. Fowlkes will also serve a four-year term of supervised release after her term of incarceration...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Terra Elizabeth Fowlkes, 33, of Jackson to 60 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Fowlkes pleaded guilty July 1 and admitted that on Dec. 23 police executed a search warrant on her residence in Jackson and recovered almost 3 ounces of methamphetamine, which she admitted she was going to sell. Fowlkes will also serve a four-year term of supervised release after her term of incarceration.

The case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration, Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, Jackson Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant United States Attorney Tim Willis handled the prosecution for the government.

