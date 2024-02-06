Jackson woman navigates COVID losses this holiday

The loss of a mom is always painful, especially on the first Mother's Day following her passing.

Jackson's Cori Wray is carrying an even heavier weight this holiday weekend.

Wray lost both her mother and her paternal grandmother in less than a week's time in December, as both women succumbed to COVID-19.

Her grandmother, Marie Bollinger, passed Dec. 12 at age 97.

Her mother, Terry Bollinger, followed five days later, passing away Dec. 17 at age 67.

"We had Granny's (funeral) service and then one day later, after the doctor said there was nothing more they could do, we took Mom off the ventilator and she died," said Wray, describing the dizzying turn of events just before Christmas.

"It's hard to understand why and we had to get through it," she added.

Wray, 44, an account manager with Cape Girardeau's Creative Edge company, credits her faith for the buoyancy to endure.

"I have no idea how anybody could get through something like this without faith in God," she said, acknowledging she has dealt with real anger.

"My anger is more for my dad (because) he lost his brother last month and I've wondered, 'Why is Dad going through this?'"

Wray, a 1994 Jackson High School graduate, said a verse from the Psalms has been claimed by the family as their own in the wake of these twin shocks.