Jackson woman heads to D.C. to push for cancer-research funding

Cancer survivor and Jackson resident Holly Lintner said she feels fortunate to be part of the team heading to Washington, D.C., on Sept. 13 to speak with government representatives about the importance of cancer research.

Lintner said this is her third trip to Washington with more than 700 cancer patients, survivors, volunteers and staff from all 50 states and nearly all congressional districts.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, or ACS CAN, has an annual leadership summit and lobby day, and advocates will ask Congress to make cancer a national priority.

Lintner said she plans to meet with Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)

“It takes a while to get things actually through Congress,” Lintner said in a phone interview Wednesday. “Sometimes we work quite a few years on one bill.”

Lintner said this year, the advocates will reinforce what they’ve asked for in the last few years.

Lintner said of particular concern to her is talk of repealing the Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare.

“I’m not a huge fan of Obamacare, but I do at least appreciate that it has specific things written in it that would protect people with pre-existing conditions,” Lintner said.

Ensuring quality care is available and affordable to cancer patients will be a focus of their discussion, Lintner said.

Blunt is chairman of the health-care appropriations committee, Lintner said, and “has been instrumental as a cancer survivor himself,” Lintner said.

There have been talks this year about decreasing cancer funding, Lintner said, and that’s a particular concern to her because in the last two years, cancer-research funding has increased.

The group will be asking for an increase of $6 billion for the National Institute of Health, which would include a $300 million increase for the National Cancer Institute, Lintner said.

“We think that’s important,” she said.

The Palliative Care and Hospice Education and Training Act, or PCHETA, also will be on the table for discussion, Lintner said.

“You’re basically dealing with the person instead of just the disease,” she said.

Lintner described the list of doctors attending her care, from a medical oncologist to a plastic surgeon for corrective surgery.