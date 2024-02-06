Jackson woman dies in wreck

Unger was driving a 2020 Buick Envision westbound on Broadway at West End Boulevard when she entered the intersection on a red light, according to police. The second vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on West End Boulevard approaching Broadway and entered the intersection on a green light. Unger's vehicle struck the back passenger side of the Journey and then struck a retaining wall. Raven Thomas of Cape Girardeau, the driver of the Journey, was not injured.

Unger spent 26 years as the administrator of the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, according to her obituary. She helped establish the first memory care unit in Southeast Missouri, and also served in many leadership roles in the region, including the Missouri State Board of Nursing Home Administrators and the Jackson Board of Planning and Zoning, according to her obituary, which stated she died Friday, May 26.