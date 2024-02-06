All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 31, 2023
Jackson woman dies in wreck
A Jackson woman has died as the result of a motor vehicle crash Thursday, May 25, in Cape Girardeau. Janice Unger, 81, died at a hospital following a wreck at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, according to a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department...
Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
story image illustation

A Jackson woman has died as the result of a motor vehicle crash Thursday, May 25, in Cape Girardeau.

Janice Unger, 81, died at a hospital following a wreck at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard, according to a news release by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Unger was driving a 2020 Buick Envision westbound on Broadway at West End Boulevard when she entered the intersection on a red light, according to police. The second vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey was northbound on West End Boulevard approaching Broadway and entered the intersection on a green light. Unger's vehicle struck the back passenger side of the Journey and then struck a retaining wall. Raven Thomas of Cape Girardeau, the driver of the Journey, was not injured.

Unger spent 26 years as the administrator of the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau, according to her obituary. She helped establish the first memory care unit in Southeast Missouri, and also served in many leadership roles in the region, including the Missouri State Board of Nursing Home Administrators and the Jackson Board of Planning and Zoning, according to her obituary, which stated she died Friday, May 26.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy