Jackson woman charged with drug possession

A probable cause statement written by a state Highway Patrol trooper says that during a search conducted at Talley's home Tuesday, Oct. 18, officers observed Talley grabbing a bag and running to the home's master bedroom. After officers detained Talley and another person at the residence, they allegedly found 25 grams of methamphetamine, a glass smoking device and nearly $7,700 in the bag.

The statement says Talley admitted to using methamphetamine Saturday, Oct. 15, but contended she had not sold methamphetamine.

She was taken into custody. Her bond was set at $5,000, and she has since been released.