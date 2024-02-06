Jackson woman arrested in stolen firearms case

Cape Girardeau County authorities have charged a Jackson woman in connection with firearm thefts from a residence in the county.
According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Aaliyah Hampton, 18, is facing two counts of felony stealing.
Windbigler said the charges stemmed from a theft of multiple firearms reported missing Jan. 14. The victim returned home after being out of state to find several firearms missing.
Hampton was being held Wednesday, Jan. 25, in lieu of $7,500 bond.
