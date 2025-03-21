A Jackson woman was arrested by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office after deputies allegedly found multiple grams of illegal drugs within her residence Jan. 2.
Megan Wood, 26, was arrested after authorities searched a residence for a person with an active arrest warrant. The name of the person being sought was redacted in a probable-cause statement. According to the probable cause, Wood told authorities the person was not inside the room they were going to search and then permitted them to search the room. In the search, the authorities found two "clear plastic baggies" with a white substance inside a toilet, the probable cause states.
After Wood was detained, she said the bag and the substance didn't belong to her, as multiple people had come and gone from the room in the past few days, according to the probable cause. Deputies were authorized to execute a search warrant for the room and then found more substances. The document states they found multiple containers and bags with white substances.
According to the document, the baggies found by the toilet tested positive for fentanyl, with one bag weighing 3 grams and the other less than 1 gram.
"The baggie located in the nightstand tested positive for fentanyl and weighed approximately 0.55 grams. The test strip container tested field positive for fentanyl and weighed approximately 7 grams. The silicone container tested positive for fentanyl and weighed approximately 2.8 grams. The substance in the ziplock baggie tested positive for cocaine and weighed approximately]y 41.2 grams," the probable cause states.
Wood was booked into the Cape Girardeau County jail Thursday, March 20, and is being held in lieu of a $30,000 cash bond. She is facing charges of trafficking drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
