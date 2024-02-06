Jackson woman accused of trying to hit another with her truck

A Jackson woman rammed a vehicle with her truck Monday, trying to hit another woman, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Claudia M. Howe, 61, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies.

Jackson police went to Murphy Oil on East Jackson Boulevard to reports of a motor vehicle crash about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a probable-cause report filed in the case by Jackson police officer Austin Reed.

The victim told police she had been sitting in the passenger seat of a U-Haul truck she rented with her husband when Howe pulled up to a nearby gas pump and began yelling at her, Reed wrote.

Howe motioned for the victim to come over to her and began hitting her when the victim did so, according to the statement.

The victim said when she went back to the U-Haul, Howe backed her truck up and drove forward, ramming the U-Haul’s open door, which struck the victim in the arm, Reed wrote.