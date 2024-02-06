All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 15, 2017

Jackson woman accused of trying to hit another with her truck

A Jackson woman rammed a vehicle with her truck Monday, trying to hit another woman, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Claudia M. Howe, 61, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies...

Tyler Graef
Claudia M. Howe
Claudia M. Howe

A Jackson woman rammed a vehicle with her truck Monday, trying to hit another woman, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Claudia M. Howe, 61, with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies.

Jackson police went to Murphy Oil on East Jackson Boulevard to reports of a motor vehicle crash about 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a probable-cause report filed in the case by Jackson police officer Austin Reed.

The victim told police she had been sitting in the passenger seat of a U-Haul truck she rented with her husband when Howe pulled up to a nearby gas pump and began yelling at her, Reed wrote.

Howe motioned for the victim to come over to her and began hitting her when the victim did so, according to the statement.

The victim said when she went back to the U-Haul, Howe backed her truck up and drove forward, ramming the U-Haul’s open door, which struck the victim in the arm, Reed wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

After Howe fled the scene, two witnesses gave statements to police consistent with the victim’s account of the incident, according to the statement.

Howe’s bond was set at $50,000 with the condition she have no contact with the victim.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

3039 E. Jackson Blvd., Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just f...
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy