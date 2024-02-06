Jackson welcomes home Colton Friese following October accident

Colton Friese, 20, rides in a parade in his honor Friday evening at Jackson City Park accompanied by fire engines from Jackson, Cape Girardeau and Gordonville and many well-wishers. Friese was critically injured in a multiple-vehicle accident Oct. 16 on Highway 25 south of Jackson and spent nearly six months in a St. Louis hospital.
