Jackson wedding cake maker persevering during the pandemic

By long tradition, June is regarded as a top month for weddings.

Katie Goodpasture has made five specialty cakes for June nuptials in the basement of her Jackson home.

But until this month, Goodpasture’s business, Fancy That Cake, struggled due to COVID-19.

The coronavirus took a big bite out of the baker’s revenue, so to speak.

“I had no income for 2 1/2 months,” the Woodland High and Southeast Missouri State University grad said.

“There were no cake orders at all for April and May,” she said, as customers delayed their nuptials and postponed birthday celebrations because of the pandemic.

“(Weddings) got pushed back to July, October, even into next year,” the mother of three said.

Katie Goodpasture has been making cakes to order for 10 years.

“I remember watching ‘Cake Boss’ on TV and thought, ‘I could do that,’” said Goodpasture, who got her start while making a cake for a daughter’s fifth birthday in 2009.

“I had so much fun, so I just kept doing it,” she said.

Goodpasture considers herself principally an artist who bakes.

Sometimes people show her a photo of what they want in a cake.

“Occasionally, they’ll tell me, and I will make a drawing,” Goodpasture said, “because I need a picture in my head before I bake.”

Customers find Goodpasture via her website, Facebook and especially by word-of-mouth.

“A lady at Saint Francis (Medical Center) has ordered 12 cakes from me,” Goodpasture said, “and she refers people to me.”

Goodpasture has noticed wedding receptions seem smaller than in the past, consequently the cakes are not quite as big, she said.