Jackson water quality report available

A report on the quality of water provided through the Jackson water system is now available through the city's website.

The annual report describes water sources used by the Jackson water system, identifies any contaminants found in the system and provides general information on the healthiness of the city's water.

Formally known as the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Consumer Confidence Report, the document notes that during the calendar year 2019 "no violations of drinking water regulations occurred" in the quality of the city's water.