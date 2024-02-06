All sections
NewsMay 16, 2020

Jackson water quality report available

A report on the quality of water provided through the Jackson water system is now available through the city's website. The annual report describes water sources used by the Jackson water system, identifies any contaminants found in the system and provides general information on the healthiness of the city's water...

Southeast Missourian

A report on the quality of water provided through the Jackson water system is now available through the city's website.

The annual report describes water sources used by the Jackson water system, identifies any contaminants found in the system and provides general information on the healthiness of the city's water.

Formally known as the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' Consumer Confidence Report, the document notes that during the calendar year 2019 "no violations of drinking water regulations occurred" in the quality of the city's water.

A link to the report can be found on the city's website, jacksonmo.org/Public-Notices.

"We encourage customers to read the report and become better informed about their drinking water," said Jackson public works director Kent Peetz.

Additional information is available by calling the Jackson Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

