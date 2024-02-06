One phase of the water-main replacement project in Jackson will cost more than originally thought, after workers discovered another main that needed to be replaced, officials said at a recent board of aldermen meeting.

The original contract had to be amended when a main thought to be six inches turned out to be only two, officials said.

Jackson voters approved an $11.5 million bond issue approved in August 2015 to replace undersized water mains across the city.

Current water mains measuring two and four inches will be upgraded to six- and eight-inch mains with wider lines, according to city officials.

The smaller mains canï¿½t handle the water pressure load required by a city Jacksonï¿½s size, and officials are working to improve infrastructure ahead of the growing population.

The project is being done in phases. Phase 1A included West Madison Street, South Russell Street, Cecile Drive, Alvin Street, Dorothy Drive, West Main Street, North Russell Street, West Adams Street, South Bast Street and South Union Avenue.

That work was performed by Robertson Inc. Bridge and Grading Division and Persons and Son Inc., both of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The first phase of the project encountered numerous delays and setbacks, and work on the next phase was instead performed by Jokerst Inc. of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

Phase 1B work began in June 2017, and included mains in uptown Jackson.

Mains were replaced under East Madison Street, South Hope Street and North Farmington Road, Greensferry Road, East Jefferson Street, South Ohio Street and Pepper Alley.

It was under Pepper Alley the problem accounting for the bulk of the added expense was discovered, said Lisa Fennewald of Horner & Shifrin of St. Louis, the lead contractor on the project, at the regular meeting of the board of aldermen May 21.

Fennewald said six of the streets in question ended up costing less because of field change orders and quantity adjustments, and four streets cost more.

The change order amount was about $71,000, according to a May 21 letter from city engineer Clint Brown.